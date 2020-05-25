WTIA, “makes an award winning entry into World’s 5th largest economy - India”
WTIA said that its Indian subsidiary WTIA Etrade Pvt. Ltd, has been nominated for the 'Best 500 Promising Startups in India in 2020' hosted by BENCHMARK TRUST
It’s a very positive sign that has come, something that we have been waiting & expecting for almost a year now, in fact India will be just the beginning of our Global Quest in the P2P exchange market”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTIA announced on May 25th,2020 that its Indian subsidiary WTIA Etrade Pvt. Ltd, has been nominated as a candidate for the 'Best 500 Promising Startups in India in 2020' hosted by BENCHMARK TRUST in association with CNBC and Bombay Stock Exchange
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
It’s a very positive sign that has come through after the global launch of our own WTIA Exchange and Native Currency RXR, something that we have been waiting for and expecting for almost a year now, in fact India will be just the beginning of our Global Quest in the P2P exchange market quipped Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA
However, although no major progress was made in 2019 amid strong regulations imposed by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on crypto currency transactions but WTIA sprang on the opportunity after The Honorable Supreme Court of India struck down a circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which directed banks not to deal in transactions involving crypto-currency in Q1 2020.
The market seemed to be on the verge of revitalizing immediately, but Covid19 was another showstopper to getting the Indian operations off the ground, however it was decided internally that TIME was of the essence and the Green Signal to move ahead in full throttle was given by Seoul to WTIA Etrade India to pursue the most sort after P2P exchange market which opens the trading of Crypto-Currency to even the lay man with the brand NTrustOne
After two years of effort, the sophisticated yet simple to use P2P platform is finally ready for roll-out, which will make transacting in Crypto Currency simpler as one can even use local FIAT or regular sovereign currency now to buy/sell and trade.
WTIA has thought of the whole nine-yards and possible pain points in India and even is in negotiation to roll out their group owned state-of-the-art WiFi technology SMFi Co., Ltd. to areas where Internet access is poor or even does not exist presently.
With the start of India, the company explained that it will move forward with global expansion, which had been suspended due to the Corona crisis with North Africa, Central Africa and Latin America all included in the next target regions to globalize the trading system.
WTIA's ongoing global job creation (NEW SMART JOBCREATION), has always been the main agenda of the company and these initiative will not only boost new jobs but also create many new entrepreneurs in the new digital post Covid world.
About WTIA
The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and Capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world block chain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities and sophisticated applications. Governments and Large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholder engagement have teamed up with this alliance.
WTIA is a network of some of the world’s top business, infrastructure development, block chain advisors and discerning investors, bringing capital, technology and know-how to developing countries and large multi-national corporations.
