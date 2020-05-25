New Haven Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501265
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2020 at 0038 hours
STREET: E. River Rd.
TOWN: Lincoln
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cove Hill Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin L. Wimett-Lafayette
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/25/2020 at approximately 0038 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on E. River Rd. in the Town of Lincoln. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Austin L. Wimett-Lafayette (24) of Lincoln, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Wimett-Lafayette was traveling west bound on E. River Rd when he left the roadway, striking a pole off the east bound portion of the roadway. Wimett-Lafayette was transported to Porter Hospital for evaluation where he was determined to have no major injuries.
While speaking with Wimett-Lafayette, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Wimett-Lafayette was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Wimett-Lafayette was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Bristol Rescue and the Bristol Fire Department.
VCVC: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.