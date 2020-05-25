New Haven Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2020 at 0038 hours

STREET: E. River Rd.

TOWN: Lincoln

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cove Hill Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin L. Wimett-Lafayette

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/25/2020 at approximately 0038 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on E. River Rd. in the Town of Lincoln. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Austin L. Wimett-Lafayette (24) of Lincoln, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Wimett-Lafayette was traveling west bound on E. River Rd when he left the roadway, striking a pole off the east bound portion of the roadway. Wimett-Lafayette was transported to Porter Hospital for evaluation where he was determined to have no major injuries.

While speaking with Wimett-Lafayette, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Wimett-Lafayette was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Wimett-Lafayette was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Bristol Rescue and the Bristol Fire Department.

VCVC: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2020 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.