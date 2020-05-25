Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A501810

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Debra Munson                                        

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/24/20 / 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Debra Hazen                                               

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/24/2020 at approximately 2045 hours, State Police responded to 136 Access Drive in the town of Glover for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Debra Hazen attempted to cause physical harm to a family member by slapping the victim in the face, putting her hands around the victims throat and pushing the victim. Hazen is to appear in Orleans County Court on 5/26/2020 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/20  1230 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

Sergeant Debra Munson

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218

E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov

 

