Derby Barracks Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501810
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Debra Munson
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/24/20 / 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Debra Hazen
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/24/2020 at approximately 2045 hours, State Police responded to 136 Access Drive in the town of Glover for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Debra Hazen attempted to cause physical harm to a family member by slapping the victim in the face, putting her hands around the victims throat and pushing the victim. Hazen is to appear in Orleans County Court on 5/26/2020 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/20 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Sergeant Debra Munson
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
A-Troop Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
(802) 498-8218
E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov