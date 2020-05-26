Demand for Infrared Therapy Bulbs on the Rise -- New TheraBulb Website Launches
TheraBulb® today announced the launch of its enhanced web site, www.TheraBulb.com, aimed at connecting consumers with in-home solutions for health and wellness.
Even Amazon couldn’t keep up with demand so we have expanded the capabilities of our website.”ASHBURN, VA, USA, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBulb® today announced the launch of its enhanced web site, www.TheraBulb.com, aimed at connecting consumers with in-home solutions for health and wellness. The new site features comprehensive product information along with large, detailed images and informative video, all aimed at guiding customers to the products that are best for them and their wellness goals.
— Tom Watson
There’s no doubt that the nation’s mind is on health and wellness. Millions of Americans are looking for the keys to feeling better, increase performance and boosting immune system function, from the comfort and security of their own homes, driving up the demand for proven, effective home treatments. Consumers who are either unable or unwilling to begin or continue wellness regimens that require office or spa visits, are seeking simple solutions, delivered to their front doors. TheraBulb®, one of the leading retailers of products for in-home near infrared and red light therapy, experienced a substantial increase in web traffic and sales in the past two months.
As orders pour in, TheraBulb® is enhancing the customer experience with the launch of a new, easy-to-navigate web site. “Since March, we’ve had tremendous interest from customers looking to replicate the experience of a spa or massage therapy studio. They’re pleased to learn that our products are easy to use and at a price point similar to a single spa visit for infrared treatments,” says Tom Watson, CEO of TheraBulb®. “Even Amazon couldn’t keep up with demand so we have expanded the capabilities of our website. We’ve redesigned our web site to help customers easily compare products and identify the one that is right for them, making information available in a variety of formats, including video – something the old site did not support well.”
The new TheraBulb® site is built on a secure, reliable Shopify platform and features their entire line of near-infrared therapy bulbs and accessories. As a company, TheraBulb® prides itself on transparency, and all of the technical details of their bulbs are available on the site. This information makes it easier for shoppers to compare products and know that they’re getting the quality they need.
When it’s time to check out, customers are offered a variety of payment methods, including debit, credit, Amazon Pay, eCheck, Apple Pay and PayPal. There’s even the option to split the order into multiple payments (Third-party payment option; users must qualify for financing.) making it easy for shoppers of any budget.
Shipping is free within the United States, no minimum orders or memberships required.
About Near Infrared and Red Light Therapy
Photobiomodulation, or infrared and red light therapy, has been used to relieve acute or chronic pain and inflammation for years. The therapy uses precise wavelengths of light that penetrate tissues to speed cellular regeneration and accelerate the healing process.
Many TheraBulb® customers report excellent results using the NIR therapy bulbs and lamps realizing infrared light therapy benefits are many including for treating skin conditions, back pain, sprains, strains, and even broken bones.
Both incandescent and LED therapy bulbs are available direct-to-consumers and without a prescription on the new website. TheraBulb® also offers reseller and professional discount programs. These programs are open to medical professionals who wish to use infrared therapy in their practices, as well as retailers who wish to resell TheraBulb® to their own customers.
Visit the new website here: www.therabulb.com
About TheraBulb®
TheraBulb® products are designed for in-home use by consumers seeking the benefits of infrared wavelength energy. TheraBulb® bulbs are manufactured exclusively for us using non-toxic materials, allowing them to bear the CE mark and the RoHS certification. This means they are free of lead, mercury, Teflon, and other substances regulated under the EU's Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.
Tom Watson
TheraBulb
+1 213-378-7666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Infrared Light Therapy Benefits - TheraBulb Vol1