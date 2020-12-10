TheraBulb 300W Near Infrared Bulb Named to Top 10 Best Red Infrared Bulbs List
EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBulb’s newest product, the 300W near infrared bulb has been ranked #6 on a list of the top ten red infrared bulbs compiled by bestgamingpro.com technology news.
The bulb, which debuted in February, is the industry’s first 300W near infrared incandescent bulb. It offers twice the overall power of a 150W bulb, with 75% of the output registering within the infrared range during lab tests. Its peak output, at 700nm, makes up nearly a quarter of the total energy emitted.
TheraBulb CEO Tom Watson commented on the accolade: “We’re honored to have our product recognized as one of the best. Our research indicated that consumers were looking for a single bulb that would give them the power of multiple bulbs, and our sales of the 300W bulb have borne that out. It’s become the best-selling new product that we’ve introduced in the history of TheraBulb.”
About TheraBulb®
TheraBulb® products are designed for in-home use by consumers seeking the benefits of wavelength energy. TheraBulb bulbs are manufactured exclusively for us using non-toxic materials, allowing them to bear the CE mark and the RoHS certification. This means they are free of lead, mercury, Teflon, and other substances regulated under the EU's Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.
Tom Watson
The bulb, which debuted in February, is the industry’s first 300W near infrared incandescent bulb. It offers twice the overall power of a 150W bulb, with 75% of the output registering within the infrared range during lab tests. Its peak output, at 700nm, makes up nearly a quarter of the total energy emitted.
TheraBulb CEO Tom Watson commented on the accolade: “We’re honored to have our product recognized as one of the best. Our research indicated that consumers were looking for a single bulb that would give them the power of multiple bulbs, and our sales of the 300W bulb have borne that out. It’s become the best-selling new product that we’ve introduced in the history of TheraBulb.”
About TheraBulb®
TheraBulb® products are designed for in-home use by consumers seeking the benefits of wavelength energy. TheraBulb bulbs are manufactured exclusively for us using non-toxic materials, allowing them to bear the CE mark and the RoHS certification. This means they are free of lead, mercury, Teflon, and other substances regulated under the EU's Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.
Tom Watson
TheraBulb
+1 213-378-7666
tw@therabulb.com