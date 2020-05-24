VSP St Johnsbury / 20A402517

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A402517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/24/20 / 1057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 18, Waterford

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Excessive Speed, Aggravated Attempt to Elude

ACCUSED: Francis Lawler

AGE: 22 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/24/20 at approximately 1057 hours Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to 931 Duck Pond Road in Waterford for the report of an active domestic disturbance. While Troopers were responding it was reported that the male, Francis Lawler, left the residence in a white Subaru WRX. Troopers observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on VT Route 18 headed towards St Johnsbury. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, but Lawler refused to stop his vehicle. The more than 4 mile pursuit reached speeds in excess of 90 mph. During the course of the pursuit Lawler's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and eventually lost one of the tires. Lawler was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury barracks for processing. Lawler was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2020 / 0830 hours

COURT: St Johnsbury

