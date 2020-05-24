CarlKruse.org Memorial Day Celebration
A Call To Come Together At DistanceMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlkruse.org invites its friends and followers to celebrate U.S. Memorial Day this year with private reflection and to avoid public gatherings.
As we do every year for Memorial Day at Carlkruse.org, we take a moment to reflect on war and death, hoping that in some future — which seems impossibly far-off — we no longer see people of any country killed in war, and perhaps we see an end to wars themselves. Until that impossibly distant day we hope governments place the lives of soldiers in harm’s way only in the utmost of need and for the noblest of reasons. This wish might seem polly-ann-ish, but our hope is that it is achievable.
During this moment of pandemic and divisiveness, it is also our hope that moments such as Memorial Day bring all of us closer, affirming our commonality and history.
Happy Memorial Day.
