Derby Barracks Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A500940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2020 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper Parking lot Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the Price Chopper Parking lot on Commons Drive in the town of Derby, VT and the vehicle fled the scene. The operator was described as a younger female between the approximate age of 17 to 25 years old with long dark hair and she was operating a black Nissan Versa with a Vermont License plate. Investigation revealed the female had struck Christopher Copp (47) of Brownington while he was crossing the parking lot in the cross walk. Copp sustained minor injuries. A photograph of the vehicle was provided by Price Chopper and is attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in identifying the operator and vehicle. Please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks with any information.
Sergeant Debra Munson
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
A-Troop Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
(802) 498-8218
E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov