Derby Barracks Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A500940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2020 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper Parking lot Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the Price Chopper Parking lot on Commons Drive in the town of Derby, VT and the vehicle fled the scene. The operator was described as a younger female between the approximate age of 17 to 25 years old with long dark hair and she was operating a black Nissan Versa with a Vermont License plate. Investigation revealed the female had struck Christopher Copp (47) of Brownington while he was crossing the parking lot in the cross walk. Copp sustained minor injuries. A photograph of the vehicle was provided by Price Chopper and is attached. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in identifying the operator and vehicle. Please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks with any information.

Sergeant Debra Munson

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218