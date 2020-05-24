WILLISTON BARRACKS - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 20A102175

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jay Riggen

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 878-7111

DATE / TIME: 05/23/2020, 11:03 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Daniel Caffry

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/23/2020 at approximately 11:03 PM, the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Shelburne Road in South Burlington, VT. This stop followed an observed motor vehicle violation on Interstate 89 Southbound in South Burlington.

The subsequent investigation yielded that the operator, 27 year-old Daniel Caffry of Shelburne, VT, was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Caffry was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of the processing, Caffry was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County District Court on 06/11/2020 at 0815 hours to answer the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No.