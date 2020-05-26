Syndem Completes its Second Year of Formal Operation, Hitting a Major Milestone with $1M+ Revenue Contracted
The Kit is a revolution for research, development, and education in power electronics. It is ideal for learning power electronics and carrying out power electronics-related research at home.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that it has completed its second year of formal operation with over $1M revenue contracted from sales and services, hitting a major milestone.
The sales are mainly from its flagship product - Syndem Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit, which is a reconfigurable, open-source, multifunctional power electronic converter with the capability of directly downloading codes from MATLAB® and Simulink®. It can be reconfigured to obtain over 10 different topologies and is ideal for educating graduate students and carrying out research and developments for power electronic projects. It can considerably reduce the development cycles of power electronic systems and improve the efficiency of educating next-generation engineers in power electronics for renewable energy, smart grid, microgrids, motor drives, electric vehicles, energy storage systems etc.
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
