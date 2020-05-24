Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,887 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks - DUI / Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at 00:22 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Lower Rd in Plainfield, Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Rafe Charron                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to

Plainfield for the report of a crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed Charron walking in the street away from his vehicle. Charron admitted to driving his vehicle into a guardrail and was showing signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Charron was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  Charron was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/25/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to this offense.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks - DUI / Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.