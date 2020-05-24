Middlesex Barracks - DUI / Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at 00:22 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Lower Rd in Plainfield, Vermont)
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Rafe Charron
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to
Plainfield for the report of a crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed Charron walking in the street away from his vehicle. Charron admitted to driving his vehicle into a guardrail and was showing signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Charron was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Charron was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/25/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes