Middlesex Barracks - DUI / Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at 00:22 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Lower Rd in Plainfield, Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Rafe Charron

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to

Plainfield for the report of a crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed Charron walking in the street away from his vehicle. Charron admitted to driving his vehicle into a guardrail and was showing signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Charron was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Charron was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/25/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes