Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,887 in the last 365 days.

Found Property Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A501799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Debra Munson

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58 Irasburg/Lowell

VIOLATION: Found Property

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, a chainsaw and gas can were brought to the Derby Barracks after they were found by the Irasburg/Lowell town line on VT RT 58. The person advised the items appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle traveling on VT RT 58. If you are missing these items, please contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks to claim them. You will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.

 

 

Sergeant Debra Munson

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218

E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Found Property Derby Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.