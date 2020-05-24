Found Property Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Debra Munson

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58 Irasburg/Lowell

VIOLATION: Found Property

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a chainsaw and gas can were brought to the Derby Barracks after they were found by the Irasburg/Lowell town line on VT RT 58. The person advised the items appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle traveling on VT RT 58. If you are missing these items, please contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks to claim them. You will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.

Sergeant Debra Munson

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218