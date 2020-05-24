Found Property Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501799
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Debra Munson
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58 Irasburg/Lowell
VIOLATION: Found Property
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a chainsaw and gas can were brought to the Derby Barracks after they were found by the Irasburg/Lowell town line on VT RT 58. The person advised the items appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle traveling on VT RT 58. If you are missing these items, please contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks to claim them. You will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.
Sergeant Debra Munson
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
A-Troop Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
(802) 498-8218
E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov