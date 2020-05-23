VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 5/23/2020 @1612 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.
ACCUSED: Heather M. Rayta
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 23, 2020 at approximately 1612 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbuy after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Heather M. Rayta (34) of St. Albans Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Rayta was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. Rayta was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
