VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 5/23/2020 @1612 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

ACCUSED: Heather M. Rayta

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 23, 2020 at approximately 1612 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbuy after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Heather M. Rayta (34) of St. Albans Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Rayta was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. Rayta was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO