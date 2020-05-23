Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,891 in the last 365 days.

VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko                          

STATION: VSP Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 5/23/2020 @1612 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

ACCUSED: Heather M. Rayta                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 23, 2020 at approximately 1612 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbuy after observing a traffic infraction.  State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Heather M. Rayta (34) of St. Albans Vermont.  Further investigation revealed that Rayta was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license.  Rayta was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.          

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP Middlesex/ DLS-C Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.