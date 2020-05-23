Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                           

CASE#: 20B102279

TROOPER: Sgt. Buckley                                               

STATION: VSP Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at approximately 1240 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound mile marker 30/80, Town of Westminster

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Dearborn

AGE: 54     SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor Locks, CT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2020 Hyundai Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight assembly and the undercarriage.   

 

INJURIES

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

No reported injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A                

WEATHER: Clear and warm

ROAD COND: Dry pavement

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 05/23/2020 at approximately 1240 hours, VSP Westminster was notified of a single vehicle crash / vehicle in the median on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 30 in the Town of Westminster. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks to the scene. Upon the arrival of Troopers, a vehicle was located in the median facing south.   

 

During the roadside investigation, it was determined that vehicle #1 operated by Dearborn was traveling southbound on Interstate 91 when she encountered an object in the roadway. Dearborn advised that she swerved to avoid colliding with the item and lost control of her vehicle. As a result of the loss of control, Dearborn’s vehicle went into the median, struck a sign, crossed both northbound lanes of travel, struck a guard rail on the east side of the northbound lanes, crossed back across both northbound lanes again and then came to an uncontrolled rest in the median. The Westminster Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance and J&M Towing assisted at the scene. 

 

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE: N/A                          

COURT: N/A

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Sgt. Christopher Buckley 

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

 

802-722-4600

802-722-4691 (FAX)

 

