Westminster Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102279
TROOPER: Sgt. Buckley
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at approximately 1240 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound mile marker 30/80, Town of Westminster
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Dearborn
AGE: 54 SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor Locks, CT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2020 Hyundai Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight assembly and the undercarriage.
INJURIES
V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY
No reported injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and warm
ROAD COND: Dry pavement
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/23/2020 at approximately 1240 hours, VSP Westminster was notified of a single vehicle crash / vehicle in the median on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 30 in the Town of Westminster. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks to the scene. Upon the arrival of Troopers, a vehicle was located in the median facing south.
During the roadside investigation, it was determined that vehicle #1 operated by Dearborn was traveling southbound on Interstate 91 when she encountered an object in the roadway. Dearborn advised that she swerved to avoid colliding with the item and lost control of her vehicle. As a result of the loss of control, Dearborn’s vehicle went into the median, struck a sign, crossed both northbound lanes of travel, struck a guard rail on the east side of the northbound lanes, crossed back across both northbound lanes again and then came to an uncontrolled rest in the median. The Westminster Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance and J&M Towing assisted at the scene.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Sgt. Christopher Buckley
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4691 (FAX)