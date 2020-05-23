St. Albans Barracks\\ Grand Larceny

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 at approximately 0138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield Country Club, 7595 Boston Post Rd, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Duane Messier; Randy Machia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 23, 2020 at approximately 0734 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a grand larceny that took place at the Bakersfield Country Club in Bakersfield, VT. Upon investigation, surveillance footage revealed that at approximately 0138 hours two individuals entered that premises of the golf course on foot and took two golf cars that belonged to club members Messier and Machia. One car is described to be beige in color with white wheels, no windshields, and a just a roof covering. The second is described to be a green Club Car with a lift kit and chrome wheels. The Vermont State Police in St. Albans is looking for anyone with information about these golf cars, the individuals who took them, or anyone who may have seen the event.

This incident is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov