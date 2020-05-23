Westminster / Vandalism / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

VANDALSISM / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 20B102278 / 20B102280

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: During the night of 05/22/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burrington Hill Road and Poverty Row in Whitingham, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/23/2020, the Vermont State Police received reports from residents on Burrington Hill Road and Poverty Row in Whitingham, advising that their mailboxes were smashed. Based on the description of the damage, it is most likely that the offenders drove up and down the roads during the night time hours and smashed the mailboxes with a baseball bat. If anyone hears sounds that they believe to be mailboxes smashing during the night, they are urged to contact the Vermont State Police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jensen of the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.