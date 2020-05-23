St. Albans Barracks/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202159

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 at 2334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 104/Interstate 89, St. Albans VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jed Zawisza

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/22/2020 at approximately 2334 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Rt 104 by the intersection of Interstate 89 in the town of St. Albans for a moving violation.

The operator was identified as Jed Zawisza(26) of St. Albans. Zawisza showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Zawisza was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Zawisza was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov