St. Albans Barracks/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 at 2334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 104/Interstate 89, St. Albans VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jed Zawisza
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/22/2020 at approximately 2334 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Rt 104 by the intersection of Interstate 89 in the town of St. Albans for a moving violation.
The operator was identified as Jed Zawisza(26) of St. Albans. Zawisza showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Zawisza was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Zawisza was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993