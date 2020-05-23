Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea                     

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Maurice Flanagan                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 23rd 2020 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Maurice Flanagan for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 @ 08:30            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   Released with a Citation 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

