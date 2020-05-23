Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/23/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Maurice Flanagan
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 23rd 2020 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Maurice Flanagan for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 @ 08:30
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648