St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicholas Cianci

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 5/23/2020 @ 0036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tyler Farm Road W. Newbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. DUI

Class: Misdemeanor

2. Cruelty to a Child

Class: Misdemeanor

ACCUSED: Emily Jennings

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/23/2020 at 0036 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Farm Road in West Newbury, VT for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Emily Jennings, 42 of West Newbury, to be impaired by alcohol. Moreover, it was found Jennings was operating the motor vehicle with a juvenile under the age of 10 years old.

Jennings was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing. Jennings was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 8/26/2020 at 0800 hours, to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov