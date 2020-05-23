St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicholas Cianci
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 5/23/2020 @ 0036 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tyler Farm Road W. Newbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. DUI
Class: Misdemeanor
2. Cruelty to a Child
Class: Misdemeanor
ACCUSED: Emily Jennings
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/23/2020 at 0036 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Farm Road in West Newbury, VT for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Emily Jennings, 42 of West Newbury, to be impaired by alcohol. Moreover, it was found Jennings was operating the motor vehicle with a juvenile under the age of 10 years old.
Jennings was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing. Jennings was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 8/26/2020 at 0800 hours, to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov