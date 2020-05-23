Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,226 in the last 365 days.

NECX Work Crew Helps JCHS Prepare For Graduation Ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY – The impact of COVID-19 has been undeniable.  Everyone has been seriously affected by the virus and or the subsequent actions necessary to quell the spread and limit that impact as much as possible.  One group that has endured serious repercussions is our youth.  The final semester of their school year was basically canceled.  This has been especially saddening for seniors, who feared missing out on graduation.

However, with the lifting of certain restrictions, Director of Johnson County Schools Michelle Simcox devised a creative plan to help Johnson County seniors commemorate their accomplishments.  This Saturday, May 23, the graduating class of 2020 will hold a ‘drive-in’ commencement ceremony at Chamber Park in Mountain City.  Cars will be spread out across Chamber Park with a good view of the stage and will be able to receive audio through their vehicle via an FM radio.

You just read:

NECX Work Crew Helps JCHS Prepare For Graduation Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.