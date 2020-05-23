NECX Work Crew Helps JCHS Prepare For Graduation Ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY – The impact of COVID-19 has been undeniable. Everyone has been seriously affected by the virus and or the subsequent actions necessary to quell the spread and limit that impact as much as possible. One group that has endured serious repercussions is our youth. The final semester of their school year was basically canceled. This has been especially saddening for seniors, who feared missing out on graduation.

However, with the lifting of certain restrictions, Director of Johnson County Schools Michelle Simcox devised a creative plan to help Johnson County seniors commemorate their accomplishments. This Saturday, May 23, the graduating class of 2020 will hold a ‘drive-in’ commencement ceremony at Chamber Park in Mountain City. Cars will be spread out across Chamber Park with a good view of the stage and will be able to receive audio through their vehicle via an FM radio.