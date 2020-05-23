St. Albans Barracks/Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 at 1807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 78/Franklin Rd, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Denise Broe

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/22/2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 78 by Franklin Rd in the town of Highgate for a moving violation.

The operator was identified as Denise Broe (32) of Richford, VT. It was revealed that Broe's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

Broe was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense and was mailed one VCVC.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov