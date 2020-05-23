St. Albans Barracks/Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2020 at 1807 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 78/Franklin Rd, Highgate VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Denise Broe
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/22/2020 at approximately 1807 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 78 by Franklin Rd in the town of Highgate for a moving violation.
The operator was identified as Denise Broe (32) of Richford, VT. It was revealed that Broe's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.
Broe was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense and was mailed one VCVC.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993