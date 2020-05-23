Peters Dominates Debate

Shows He Is The Only True Conservative Republican Who Will Fight For Trump’s America First Agenda In Congress

As this debate showed, I am the Republican that is most aligned with the President and his America First Agenda. ” — Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, dominated the Nye County Republican Congressional Debate. Peters masterfully demonstrated that he is the only conservative Republican in the race who will fight to enact Trump’s America First agenda when in Congress. In answer after answer, Peters showed why conservative leaders like Newt Gingrich have endorsed his candidacy and why he was the only Republican running to be invited to the White House. Peters, the only veteran in the race who served in the United States Air Force with tours in both Afghanistan and Iraq was the only consistent conservative throughout the debate.

Peters was unapologetic in his support for building President Trump’s wall to fight illegal immigration while the other candidates were soft on the issue or sought to sidestep it. With Nevada and the nation facing challenging economic times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters was the only candidate with a plan to revive the economy that includes permanently cutting aid to the World Health Organization (WHO) and creating tax incentives to bring manufacturing back to the United States and put Americans back to work. Unlike his opponents, Peters has been the leader in calling for an end to hush funds, and with Steven Horsford embroiled in scandal for allegedly spending taxpayer money on his mistress, Peters showed again and again why he is the leader for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

“The path to a Republican House of Representatives runs through Nevada’s Fourth District,” said Peters. “Republicans need a bold nominee who knows how to fight and will take that fight directly to Steven Horsford and the Democrats. It will take a fighter to retake the District, and I’m the only one in this race that has dodged missiles, mortars and small arms fire in defense of this country. I’m not afraid of this fight.

“I am the only Republican in the race who has stepped up to face Steven Horsford, and he know it,” continued Peters. “I was unafraid when I showed up at his townhall meetings. He refused to talk to me. Then he refused to respond to my debate challenge, and now with his latest indiscretions, he’s in hiding. I’m undeterred and will bring this fight to Washington to battle Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and all the radicals that want to impeach President Trump again and destroy our great nation. That is why the Democrats don’t want me to win. They know I will carry the fight to them and fight for Nevada and American values.

“As this debate showed, I am the Republican that is most aligned with the President and his America First Agenda,” concluded Peters. “The last thing we need in Washington is a Mitt Romney type representing Nevada who will sell out their constituents. Nor do we need a jellyfish-Republican who does a political wind-check before every vote.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.

