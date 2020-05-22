2020-05-22 14:53:01.707 Kansas City Man Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-05-22 14:53:01.707

Esteban Vargas of Kansas City claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the April 25 drawing. Vargas won his prize by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on April 25 were: 1, 3, 21, 47 and 57, with a Powerball number of 18. Vargas purchased the winning ticket from Quik Trip, 6641 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $120.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.