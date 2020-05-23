Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-295/I-95 Restricted Next Week for Guide Rail Repair in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Left Lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 295/Interstate 95 between the Academy Road and U.S. 1 interchanges in Bensalem and Bristol townships in Bucks County on Wednesday, May 27, through Friday, May 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

