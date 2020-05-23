PennDOT Announces Work to Begin on Five Bridge Projects in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT announced today that construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, on an improvement project to replace or rehabilitate five poor condition bridges in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

“Ensuring a safe and reliable transportation network is our top priority,” said District 6 Executive Kenneth M. McClain. “It is critical that we continue to address poor condition bridges throughout the state and in District 6.”

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Beginning Monday, June 8, the bridge carrying Concord Road over Green Creek will be closed and detoured between Valentine Drive and Foulk Road in Concord Township, Delaware County. Work is expected to be completed in early February 2021.

During the closure, Concord Road motorists will be detoured over Valley Brook Road and SmithBridge Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing structure with a two lane 27-foot-long and 30-foot-wide concrete single span bridge with spread box beams.

Built in 1921, and reconstructed in 1995, the single-span bridge is 29 feet long and 26 feet wide and carries an average of 6,979 vehicles a day.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include the following: • Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower’s Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District; • Kaolin Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County; • Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County; and • Route 320 (Trinity Lane) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. Built in 1789, the Trinity Lane Bridge is also listed with the National Register of Historic Places and noted as the fifth oldest bridge in the Unites States of America.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this $4,948,703 bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.

