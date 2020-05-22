Gov. Herbert lowers flags in recognition of Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 22, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great State of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all state office buildings from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25, 2020, in honor of Memorial Day and the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in the service of our country.

Additionally, Gov. Herbert called on Utahns to observe Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and ask that all Utahns come together for a shared moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Gov. Herbert issued the following statement:

“While the ceremonies and our tributes to the fallen may look different this year due to coronavirus, our enduring respect and gratitude for their sacrifice remain unchanged.

To that end, I call upon all Utahns to observe this Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and ask that we all come together for a shared moment of silence at 3 p.m. to honor and reflect on those who died protecting our freedoms.

Jeanette and I join all Utahns in expressing our eternal gratitude for the sacrifices our Armed Forces members and their families make on behalf of our nation. Today, and every day, we honor and salute you.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until noon on Monday, before being raised to full-staff. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the customary forenoon period.

Utahns are asked to adhere to their local health and safety guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting cemeteries and war memorials during Memorial Day weekend. When possible, visitors are urged to consider visiting Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.

Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran’s gravesite at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Due to COVID-19, the chapel and administration building, including restrooms, are closed to the public until further notice.

