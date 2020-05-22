I-35 Albert Lea Rest Area temporarily closed for water pump repair (May 22, 2020)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The northbound Interstate 35 Albert Lea Rest Area is temporarily closed because of a water pump failure, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews are working to fix the issue and the rest area facility will reopen when it’s complete. MnDOT will announce when the work is completed.

The rest area is at mile marker 1 just north of the Iowa border near Albert Lea. The next rest area on northbound I-35 is the Straight River Rest Area at mile marker 35 just south of Owatonna.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: www.mndot.gov/restareas.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

