Liposuction is booming after COVID 19 lockdown
"Due to the current corona crisis and the initial restrictions, many people complain about an increase in weight," Prof. Dr. Altintas reports
The medical director Prof. Dr. Altintas has seen a 30% increase in liposuction requests”COLOGNE, GERMANY, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Due to the current corona crisis and the initial restrictions, many people complain about an increase in weight," Prof. Dr. Altintas reports, the medical director of the Mc Aesthetics Clinic in Cologne (Germany). In the interview we wanted to know why liposuction is so popular right now.
— Mc Aesthetics
"The closure of the gyms and other sports facilities certainly contributed to this," says Professor Dr. Altintas from Cologne. He also teaches plastic surgery at the University Clinic in Essen. But the fear and worry of the Corona Virus has also caused a psychological crisis in many people.
A sad fact is that since the new corona virus restrictions started, many people have found the feeling of happiness and the need for endorphins in sweets and unhealthy frozen food. After less than 9 weeks, the negative effects in form of fat deposits on the body become apparent. Usually the gyms are overfilled in spring, because especially in these months many are working towards the perfect summer shape. But now many suffer from the additional kilos on the scales. For many people worldwide it is questionable whether the desired figure can still be reached after the studios reopen.
Maria S. from Düsseldorf has complained about additional 7 kilos since the restrictions caused by the corona pandemic began. Less movement and stress contributed significantly to this. Yannic W. from Cologne also tells us a quiet similar story. He quickly lost the already hard-earned muscle mass and is now complaining about additional fat deposits. He has already given up hope for the wanted shape for the summer.
The Mc Aesthetics Clinic in Germany is one of the leading aesthetic surgery clinics worldwide. The medical director Prof. Dr. Altintas has seen a 30% increase in liposuction requests. Many plastic surgeons are opening their clinics during the summer break so that the need for liposuction can be met. Prof. Dr. Altintas specializes in body shaping and six-pack operations. He explains that liposuction provides a quick result, but a healthy and balanced diet and physical activity are necessary to maintain an athletic shape in the long term.
