05-22-2020 Reopening Guidance for West Virginia Limited Video Lottery Retailers and Casinos

LVL Player Barrier DiagramCHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Justice announced that limited video lottery retailers will be permitted to reopen on Saturday, May 30, and all casinos in the state will be allowed to open on Friday, June 5, provided that reopening guidelines are followed.

Guidance documents for both are now available on The Comeback page of the Governor’s Office website.

“Our Lottery Director, John Myers, has worked closely with all of the operations in the state and with the medical experts to develop guidance that will allow these facilities to open safely,” Gov. Justice said.

“As we continue to go forward and as we continue to get closer and closer with dates, we’re monitoring our numbers all the time,” Gov. Justice continued. “We very well could have to change these dates if our numbers change. But, hopefully, we won’t. Our numbers have been unbelievable and, if they stay this way, we’ll be able to open more and more.”

www.WVLottery.com

Clarification on Barriers:

If you must use a physical barrier to separate video lottery machines, the barrier material must be clear to allow proper security camera coverage. The material must be washable and be sanitized without damaging its transparency.

The Lottery recommends that the transparent material extend four feet (4 ft.) from the center of the machine and extend up from the base (or 22 in. from the floor for a stand-alone machine) to the top of the main machine cabinet so that proper camera coverage is maintained.

*Note: Any barriers are subject to Fire Marshal and local health department rules and regulations.

LVL Player Barrier Diagram