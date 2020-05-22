Social distancing remains important for outdoor recreation

Laramie -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging recreationalists to exercise caution and respect this Memorial Day weekend while enjoying the outdoors. Social distancing, good hygiene and limiting your stops for supplies are cornerstones of the protocols boaters, anglers and those simply enjoying natural spaces should follow.

All Wyoming Game and Fish public access areas and wildlife habitat management areas are open for the holiday. Platte County’s Grayrocks and Wheatland #1 public access areas will reopen for camping beginning 8 a.m. Friday, May 22. Rick King, chief game warden, urges visitors to any Wyoming community to be considerate of the local residents, fellow campers and sportspersons and their health due to COVID-19.

“Game and Fish recognizes that recreation opportunities can draw more people to small communities as the weather warms,” King said. “Visitors should know and follow all state and local health directives while visiting communities for fishing or boating.”

King said that over the holiday weekend, Game and Fish law enforcement personnel will be taking note of usage at public access areas, especially camping in Platte County.

With public use data collected during the Memorial Day holiday, Game and Fish will work with county health and law enforcement officials to evaluate keeping camping open at Platte County public access area.