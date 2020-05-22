PECO to Restrict Several State Highways Next Week for Utility Improvements in Chester and Montgomery Counties

05/22/2020

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday lane closures on several state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Chester County

Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 10 (Limestone Road) between Penns Grove Road and Cullen Road in Upper Oxford Township, for aerial line work.

Montgomery County

Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) at Quarry Road in Lower Salford Township, for aerial line work;

Wednesday, May 27, through Friday, June 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between Vance Drive and Fitzwatertown Road in Upper Dublin Township, for utility restoration; and

Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, from 7:00 AM to 4 :00 PM, on Route 663 (King Street) between Schoemaker Road and Manatawny Street in Pottstown Borough, for aerial line work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

