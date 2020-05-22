Cable Median Barrier Installation Continues in Juniata County

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its cable median barrier installation project along more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties. The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will not be performing work on Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Beginning Tuesday, May 26, motorists will again encounter short term closures of the left (passing) lane on Route 22 westbound between Millerstown and Thompsontown in Juniata County. These will be daylight closures that will be lifted at the end of each work day.

Other routes that will see work as part of this project include Route 22 in Mifflin County, Route 322 in Centre County, Interstate 99 in Centre County and Route 220 in Clinton County. PennDOT will issue updates as work progresses to these locations.

Project work includes median excavation, installation of reinforcement bars, concrete placement for median barriers, socket construction for line posts, and placement of other hardware.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $3.3 million project. PennDOT anticipates completing the project by the end of July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

