Route 288 Wampum Road Bridge Replacement Project Resumes in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane alternating traffic at the Wampum Road (Route 288) Bridge in Wayne Township and Wampum Borough, Lawrence County, will resume Tuesday, May 26 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic, controlled by temporary traffic signals, will occur on Route 288 between Oswald Road and Mason Street beginning at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday continuously through mid-August as crews resume work on the Wampum Bridge replacement project.

This $8.22 million improvement project also includes paving, drainage upgrades, guiderail installation, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

