Hodil Run Bridge Replacement to Begin Tuesday in Clarion County

​PennDOT District 10 to start the replacement of Hodil Run Bridge (Callensburg Road/Route 58) in Licking Township and Sligo Borough, Clarion County, will begin Tuesday, May 26, weather permitting. Work will include the removal of the existing structure carrying Callensburg Road/Route 58 over Hodil Run with a pre-cast box culvert, as well as some minor approach work and other miscellaneous construction. During construction, no detour will be used. Traffic control will be used by daytime flaggers and a temporary signal. The work zone is approximately 2.1 miles East of Canoe Ripple Road (Route 3016) and approzimately 1.2 miles West of the Sligo Borough line. This is a $705,500.00 project. Crews from Horizon Construction Group, Inc. of Sandy Lake, PA will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by August 2020. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-673-6110

# # #