Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Bridge and Ramp Inspections Continues Tuesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge and ramp inspection activities on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Tuesday through Friday, May 26-29 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed in both directions of the Boulevard of the Allies between the Liberty Bridge and Oakland and the westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Crews from JMT, WSP and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

