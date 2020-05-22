Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,161 in the last 365 days.

Berks County: Work Next Week on US 422 in Exeter and PA 562 in Colebrookdale

County:  Berks Municipality:  Exeter Township Road name:  US 422/Benjamin Franklin Highway Between:  Lincoln Drive and Shelbourne Road Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction on US 422 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/27/20 Est completion date:  5/27/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Colebrookdale Township Road name:  PA 562/Reading Avenue Between:  Greshville Road and Oak Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for sewer line work by the Berks-Montgomery Sewer Authority. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/26/20 Est completion date:  5/27/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Berks County: Work Next Week on US 422 in Exeter and PA 562 in Colebrookdale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.