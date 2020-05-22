Berks County: Work Next Week on US 422 in Exeter and PA 562 in Colebrookdale

​

County: Berks Municipality: Exeter Township Road name: US 422/Benjamin Franklin Highway Between: Lincoln Drive and Shelbourne Road Type of work: Median Barrier Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction on US 422 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/27/20 Est completion date: 5/27/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Colebrookdale Township Road name: PA 562/Reading Avenue Between: Greshville Road and Oak Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for sewer line work by the Berks-Montgomery Sewer Authority. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/26/20 Est completion date: 5/27/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

