Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Tuesday through Thursday, May 26-28 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 51 according to the following schedule:

Southbound Route 51 at the Woodruff Street jughandle and on the jughandle from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as crews conduct concrete patching

Northbound Route 51 between Woodruff Street and I-376 (Parkway West) for saw cutting and base repairs during the following times:

Tuesday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday

Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the corridor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

