Burgum appoints Erica Solberg as student member on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed North Dakota State University student Erica Solberg to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Solberg graduated from Bismarck Century High School in 2018 and anticipates graduating from NDSU in spring 2021 with majors in political science and journalism. She has served as a student senator in student government, held leadership positions in Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and is a news reporter for the NDSU Spectrum Newspaper.

“Erica’s experience and engagement in many aspects of student life, as well as her vision for the future of higher education, will provide valuable insight for the board during a time of unprecedented change for our colleges and universities,” Burgum said.

Solberg’s term on the board begins July 1. Burgum expressed his gratitude to current student member Kaleb Dschaak for his service on the board.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.