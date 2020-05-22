Business Council to hold agriculture CFAP relief update webinar May 28
The Wyoming Business Council will host an informational webinar to update agriculture producers on the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) grants at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 via Zoom.
The grant program will help producers who suffered commodity price declines of five percent or more because of supply chain disruptions related to covid-19.
The webinar will answer questions and provide guidance in the application process.
Presenters include: Lois Van Mark, Farm Service Agency Jill Tregemba, Agribusiness Development Mangager for the Wyoming Business Council
Participants may submit questions in advance to Jill Tregemba at jill.tregemba@wyo.gov.
The meeting will be recorded and made available on the Business Council’s YouTube page a day or two after the event.
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4G9ZYEdzT4W3c8N-9O8xWg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.