Register your boat for summer

Cheyenne - Heading to the water for boating? Be sure to register your watercraft and purchase an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) decal online to be ready to enjoy the weekend. All motorized watercraft operating on Wyoming waters are required to have a current watercraft registration and AIS decal.

“Register your boat early and know you’ll be able to relax on the water,” said Jennifer Doering, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department license section manager. “You should allow 10 days from when you register your boat online to receive your registration and decals.”

How to register a watercraft depends on if the boat is new or simply needs a renewal. All watercraft owners may register or renew the registration via mail, as long as the proper paperwork and registration fees are included. If renewing online, keep your receipt as proof until you receive your registration and decals.

Any newly-purchased or transfer of ownership watercraft requires a new county issued title and proof of paid Wyoming sales tax. Owners are permitted to operate their new watercraft for only 30 days after the purchase with a notarized bill of sale. Any watercraft that has changed ownership may require law enforcement to verify the Hull Identification Numbers (HIN) for accuracy prior to titling. For this situation, watercraft can be registered at the Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional office. Please call ahead before coming to a Game and Fish office and practice social distancing.

If the watercraft was previously registered in another state, Game and Fish can accept a current non-Wyoming title or current non-Wyoming watercraft registration in the watercraft owner’s name at any regional office or Cheyenne Headquarters to register your boat in Wyoming. Any watercraft purchased outside Wyoming must undergo an Aquatic Invasive Species inspection prior to being launched.

If a watercraft is currently registered in Wyoming, a renewal can be easily completed online, at the Cheyenne Headquarters or at any regional office.

