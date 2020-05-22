Route 108 Lane Restrictions in Butler County

05/22/2020

​PennDOT District 10 is announcing that road improvements to Route 108 in Butler County are underway. Work will include patching, Superpave overlay, drainage, and new guiderail, as well as the construction of a new turning lane at the intersection of Route 108 and Route 173. Traffic control will include single lane restrictions and flaggers. The project extends from the interchange of Route 108 and Interstate 79 to Route 8. Work is expected to be completed by November 2020. Crews from Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, PA will conduct the work and the project will cost $3,144,529. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-673-6110

# # #