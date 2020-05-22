Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township Resumes Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – A contractor is scheduled to resume road work on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County.

Paving and base repairs will occur in both the northbound and southbound lanes between the hours of 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions on Route 339 between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road).

Motorists are urged to obey flaggers and drive with caution in the work zone.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

