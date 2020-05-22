North Boundary Road Closure Wednesday Under Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is working to replace the bridges on Interstate 79 Northbound over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County. UPDATE: North Boundary Road will be closed from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 while the northbound I-79 bridge is demolished. The detour to be used will include East on North Boundary Road, to Right on Marshall Road, to Right on Rowan Road, to Right on Route 19 Perry Highway North, to Right on North Boundary. This is a part of phase 2 of a two-year project, which extends from mile marker 80.5 to mile marker 81.4. Last construction season, phase 1 replaced the bridge on Interstate 79 Southbound which is a two-lane, single span, composite steel multi-beam structure. Motorists who travel on this section of Interstate 79 Northbound should expected travel delays during this time. The contractor for this project is Golden Triangle Construction, from Imperial, Pa. The overall cost of the project is 14.6 million dollars. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

