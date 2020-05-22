Elizabeth Bridge Traffic Switch Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic switch on the Elizabeth Bridge (Route 51) in Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, May 26 weather permitting.

A long-term single-lane restriction will be implemented at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on the northbound direction on the Elizabeth Bridge over the Monongahela River. The around-the-clock restriction is required to allow crews to begin cable replacement work on the downstream side of the bridge. The bridge will reopen to two lanes in the southbound direction.

The cable replacement work is part of the $31.3 million Elizabeth Bridge Rehabilitation Project which also includes concrete deck and barrier replacement, steel repairs, expansion dam replacement, bearing repairs, concrete substructure repairs, full painting, and drainage upgrades on the bridge.

Swank Construction Company LLC is the prime contractor.

