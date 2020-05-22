Sea Center Texas, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to Partially Re-Open Wednesday, May 27

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN- With Texas gradually re-opening, Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson and the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens will partially re-open to public visitation on Wednesday, May 27. Both facilities will have enhanced safety measures that comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s executive orders.

“We look forward to providing a safe, free option for children and families to explore and learn more about saltwater environments,” says Robin Riechers, Coastal Fisheries Division Director.

Sea Center Texas (SCT) will be open from 10am to 3pm Tuesday-Saturday with the following safety procedures in place:

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

No groups larger than five people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

The aquariums and the outdoor wetlands area are for self- guided viewing only

The gift shop will remain closed until further notice

No public fishing, hatchery tours, or touch displays

SCT will be operating at approximately 25% capacity per the state’s executive order. This will allow up to 75 people in SCT Visitor’s Center and 138 people on the wetland’s boardwalk. As always, admission is free.

“Providing the opportunity for Texans to see and experience our fisheries and aquatic resources firsthand is at the heart of our mission” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries. “We are excited to be able to once again offer some of these experiences and benefits at TFFC with a partial re-opening while providing responsible human health safety measures.”

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will be open 9am to 4pm Wednesday-Saturday and 1pm to 4pm Sunday with the following safety procedures in place:

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.

No groups larger than five people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

To avoid crowding there will not be any tram or hatchery tours offered

The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater, gift shop, and Game Warden museum will remain closed.

Water fountains and vending machines will not be operational, but visitors are permitted to bring drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase

TFFC will be operating at approximately 25% visitor capacity per the state’s executive order. This will allow up to 100 people at the facility at any time. To be informed on when TFFC is nearing visitor capacity and entrance will require waiting, please follow the TFFC Facebook page and front entrance signage. Admission is temporarily reduced to the group rate of $2.50 per guest. During this partial reopening phase, visitors to TFFC can still enjoy all outside aquaria, recreational fishing (fishing poles will not be available for loan, but tackle and bait will be available), the Angler’s Pavilion, antique lure and fishing equipment exhibit, and wetland trail.

For additional information about the re-openings and to plan your visit, visit the SCT and TFFC websites.