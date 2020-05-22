Hwy 135 construction through Biwabik starts May 26 (May 22, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT District 1 will starting Stage 1 of a two year project on Hwy 135 through Biwabik on Tuesday, May 26. Work will start with shoulder widening on both the east and west end of the projects. On the west end, traffic will remain in designated lanes. On the east end of Biwabik, traffic will switch to south side of Hwy 135 from east of 7th Avenue North to County Highway 4. Lane restrictions of 11 foot width will be in place.

Please visit MnDOT’s website to sign up for email updates, attend future virtual update meetings, and learn more about the project: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy135biwabik/

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast . For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org .

