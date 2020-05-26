Association of Asset Management Professionals adds Asset Management Expertise to the Digital Twin Consortium
Membership Amplifies the Association of Asset Management Professionals Commitment to Advancing Asset Management Through Use of Digital Twins
AMP will be able to satisfy the Competency and Upskilling Requirements, Technical Frameworks and Leadership required as organizational cultures adapt to the approaches offered through Digitalization.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT MYERS FL – May 22, 2020 – The Association of Asset Management Professionals, a Not-For-Profit Association providing educational and professional development resources to asset intensive industrial, defense, technology and government organizations around the world has joined the Digital Twin Consortium.
— Terrence O'Hanlon
The Digital Twin Consortium was formed by non-profit trade association Object Management Group® with Ansys, Dell, Lendlease, and Microsoft, creating a global ecosystem of users who are accelerating the digital twin market and demonstrating the value of digital twin technology. As the authority in digital twins, the consortium brings together industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in the vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. Digital Twin Consortium aims to influence the direction of digital twin technology development, become the focal point for digital twin thought leadership, and promote, evolve, and refine digital twin best practices and benefits.
As a member of the consortium, the Association of Asset Management Professionals will help set de facto technical guidelines and taxonomies, publish reference frameworks, develop requirements for new standards, and share use cases to maximize the benefits of digital twins.
The Association of Asset Management Professionals collaboration with Digital Twins Consortium and its global ecosystem of digital twin users amplifies its commitment to professional development and accreditation around advancing digital twins to unlock value for asset intensive industries and organizations.
Terrence O'Hanlon, Executive Director, said, “Association of Asset Management Professionals members are seeking resources and guidance to realize the value and gains they can make though Digital Twins. We believe that the Association of Asset Management Professionals will be able to satisfy the Competency Development and Upskilling Requirements, Technical Frameworks, Guidance and Leadership required as organizational cultures adapt to the new approaches offered through Digitalization.”
“The Association of Asset Management Professionals will provide Digital Twin Consortium members valuable insights into the practice of maintenance and reliability in the context of asset management for organizations,” said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, Digital Twin Consortium. “We are delighted to have them as a member to help advance the use of digital twin technologies.”
About Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. www.digitaltwinconsortium.org
About the Association of Asset Management
The Association of Asset Management Professionals, or as we like to call it AMP; has a mission to create a new era for the practice of asset management for organizations to enhance the delivery for the triple bottom line of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social responsibility. www.maintenance.org
Terrence O'Hanlon
Association of Asset Management Professionals
+1 239-533-9806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn