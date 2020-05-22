The next guide and outfitter written examination is June 20 at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck.

Preregistration is required by calling the Game and Fish Department’s enforcement office at 328-6604. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed. Details will be provided upon registration.

In addition to passing a written exam, qualifications for becoming a guide include a background check for criminal and game and fish violations; certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and standard first aid; and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications, as well as an individual must have held a hunting guide license for two years; and must have proof of liability insurance.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.