Walleye Tagging Studies

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department continues to conduct walleye tagging studies across the state.

At Lake Sakakawea, the state’s largest fishery, Department fisheries biologists are in the second year of a four-year walleye tagging study. The goal on Sakakawea is to tag about 3,000 walleyes per year, a target fisheries biologists more than met this year when they fit 3,188 fish with metal jaw tags.

Another project was conducted at Lake Josephine in Kidder County where nearly 500 walleyes were tagged.

In both waters, the respective tagging studies will provide Department fisheries biologists with several pieces of information, including angling mortality, that will help to properly manage the fisheries and maintain good fishing into the future.

Anglers can help both tagging studies by reporting any tagged fish on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov, or by calling 701-328-6300. Anglers will receive follow-up correspondence from a fisheries biologist (as soon as time permits during the busy field season) containing biological information of their fish.

 

