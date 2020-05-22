26TH STREET BRIDGE PATCHING OVER I-29

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mitchell Region DOT Bridge Crew will be completing patchwork on the 26th Street bridge over I-29 in Sioux Falls on Thursday May 21.

The work is being done on the passing and turning lanes of the bridge. Crews will begin the work at 8:30 a.m. and will have traffic control removed by 3:30 p.m.

Motorists can expect lane closures, suddenly slowing and merging traffic and should be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -