Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,134 in the last 365 days.

26TH STREET BRIDGE PATCHING OVER I-29

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mitchell Region DOT Bridge Crew will be completing patchwork on the 26th Street bridge over I-29 in Sioux Falls on Thursday May 21. 

The work is being done on the passing and turning lanes of the bridge. Crews will begin the work at 8:30 a.m. and will have traffic control removed by 3:30 p.m. 

Motorists can expect lane closures, suddenly slowing and merging traffic and should be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

26TH STREET BRIDGE PATCHING OVER I-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.